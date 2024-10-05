Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have released details of the incident which saw a huge cordon thrown over Sheaf Square at Sheffield station.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force said at 11.48pm on Friday October 4 officers responded to concern for safety of a man at Sheaf Street, Sheffield.

Police at Sheaf Square after a man died. | Nw

The ambulance service attended and commenced CPR on the man, and he was later taken to hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was sadly pronounced deceased this morning. Officers attended the scene and the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious. His family have been informed.”