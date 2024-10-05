Sheffield station: Man dies after police and ambulance attend incident at Sheaf Square

Police have released details of the incident which saw a huge cordon thrown over Sheaf Square at Sheffield station.

The force said at 11.48pm on Friday October 4 officers responded to concern for safety of a man at Sheaf Street, Sheffield.

Police at Sheaf Square after a man died.Police at Sheaf Square after a man died.
The ambulance service attended and commenced CPR on the man, and he was later taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he was sadly pronounced deceased this morning. Officers attended the scene and the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious. His family have been informed.”

