A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of Sheffield schoolboy Harvey Willgoose.

The boy, aged 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested by police on Monday afternoon, after emergency services had been sent to All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road. Sheffield.

Harvey, aged 15, from Beighton, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident, but police later announced that he had died. Medics and staff battled to save him but the teenager lost his fight for life.

Today, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed a 15-year-old has now been charged with murder.

Chris Hartley, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “We have authorised South Yorkshire Police to charge a 15-year-old with murder in relation to the death of Harvey Willgoose.

“He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and one count of affray.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that the youth has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”