LIVE: Sheffield reels from shock of alleged murder of boy, 15, at secondary school
Key Events
- A murder investigation continues today following the alleged fatal stabbing of a boy, 15, at a Sheffield secondary school
- Harvey Willgoose, 15, was allegedly stabbed to death in an incident at All Saints Catholic High School on February 3
- A 15-year-old boy is in custody and police are asking the public not to speculate on the case
- Floral tributes have been left at the school gates as well as at the Sheffield United grounds on Bramall Lane
Harvey had been avoiding school, relative reveals
The Sheffield teenager fatally injured after an alleged stabbing had been avoiding school and, heartbreakingly, the ‘day he decided to go on his own’ was the day he died.
The cruel twist of fate has been revealed by a relative of Harvey Willgoose, who was just 15-years-old when he died after an alleged stabbing at All Saints Catholic High School on Monday (February 3, 2025).
Posting a picture of Harvey on Facebook, Maria Turner said: “This is our Harvey who we loved so much.”
Murder accused appears at court
A 15-year-old boy accused of murdering Sheffield schoolboy Harvey Willgoose has appeared in court.
Sheffield Youth Court was packed with the national press today (February 5) for the first appearance of the teenager accused of stabbing Harvey to death at school on Monday.
The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before district judge Mr Tim Spruce and spoke only to confirm his name. He appeared in the dock in a grey sweatshirt.
'Enthusiastic' footballer Harvey remembered by Beighton Magpies
For eight years, he had been a popular lad in the black and white shirts of Beighton Magpies.
And now, Sheffield teenager Harvey Willgoose will be remembered by the football club where the coaches and players had seen him grow up since he first joined as an eight-year-old.
Beighton Magpies described him as always enthusiastic, driven and supportive to those around him, and the club passed on its heartfelt condolences to all Harvey’s family, friends and classmates at this time.
PM vows to 'redouble every step' to keep young people safe in wake of Harvey's death
The Prime Minister has extended the condolences of the entire House of Commons to the family and friends of 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose after his “horrific” death at a Sheffield school.
In his opening remarks at Prime Minister’s Questions today (February 5), Sir Keir Starmer said knife crime “blights” communities across the UK and his government will “redouble every step to ensure young people are kept safe”.
Mourners continue to leave floral tributes to beloved Harvey
People have continued to arrive at All Saints Catholic High School to pay tribute to 15-year-old Harvey Willgoose.
Flowers, tealights, balloons and heartfelt written tributes line the side of the road next to the school’s main gates.
Organisers 'overwhelmed' by response to fundraiser launched for funeral
The response to a fundraising appeal launched after the tragic death of Sheffield teenager Harvey Wildgoose has ‘overwhelmed’ organisers.
A crowdfunding appeal was set up following 15-year-old Harvey’s death on Monday.
Organisers had set the target for the appeal as £5,000, to pay for a funeral for Harvey.
But at 8am today, the total stood at nearly £9,554, nearby double the original target, with over 700 people having made donations. The target has now been raised to £11,500.
Breaking: Boy, 15, charged with murder of Sheffield schoolboy at All Saints Catholic High School
A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of Sheffield schoolboy Harvey Willgoose.
The boy, aged 15, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested by police on Monday afternoon, after emergency services had been sent to All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road. Sheffield.
Harvey, aged 15, from Beighton, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the incident, but police later announced that he had died. Medics and staff battled to save him but the teenager lost his fight for life.
Today, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed a 15-year-old has now been charged with murder.
Chris Hartley, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service Yorkshire and Humberside, said: “We have authorised South Yorkshire Police to charge a 15-year-old with murder in relation to the death of Harvey Willgoose.
“He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article and one count of affray.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are active and that the youth has a right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
It is understood the teenager will appear at Sheffield Youth Court today.
'Harvey's smile would light up the room'
A number of figures associated with the school have tonight issued a tribute to their ‘much-loved student,’ Harvey, including Steve Davies, CEO of St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Trust.
Speaking on behalf of All Saints Catholic High School, Mr Davies said: “Yesterday All Saints Catholic High School lost one of our own in the most shocking and tragic of circumstances.
“Harvey was an invaluable part of our school community. An immensely popular young man with his fellow students and teachers alike, he had a smile that would light up the room. Harvey was young. He was precious. He was loved.
“We are all struggling to process what has happened and our thoughts and prayers are with Harvey’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
“It is unimaginable to comprehend what they are going through and whilst there are no words that will take away the pain and grief from Harvey’s family and friends, I simply want to express, on behalf of the whole school community, our heartfelt condolences.”
Harvey's 'utterly heartbroken' family in tribute to their 'beautiful' and 'caring' boy who was a best friend to all
The ‘utterly heartbroken’ family of a 15-year-old killed in a Sheffield school stabbing yesterday have issued a touching tribute to their ‘beautiful’ and ‘caring’ boy.
Harvey’s family have tonight issued this touching tribute to him: “We are utterly heartbroken at the loss of our beautiful boy, Harvey Goose.
“Our lives are devastated and will never be the same again. We have lost a beloved son, brother, grandson, cousin, nephew and most importantly, a best friend to all.
“Harvey will be forever known for being a caring, loving and funny young man.
“At this difficult time we ask you to please respect our privacy as we grieve as a family.”
Petition launched following tragic death of Sheffield schoolboy
Scores of people have signed a petition calling for tougher punishment for knife crime following the tragic death of Harvey Willgoose.
A call to ‘Increase Sentencing Laws for Knife Crime’ has been signed by more than 500 people, less than 24 hours after 15-year-old Harvey was fatally stabbed at All Saints School, Granville Road.
It was launched by Scott Cain, who said he wanted to push the government to introduce stricter sentences for knife crime.
Public urged to avoid identifying fatal stabbing suspect to 'ensure justice' for victim
Police are urging members of the public to avoid speculation or the identification of a juvenile fatal stabbing suspect, in a bid to ‘ensure justice can be secured’ for victim Harvey Willgoose and his family.
Sheffield United offers 'deep condolences' to bereft loved ones of teen killed in stabbing
Sheffield United has offered their ‘deep condolences’ to the loved ones of Harvey Willgoose, as his fellow Blades prepare to honour the tragic teen’s life at an upcoming match.
Floral tributes pile up across Sheffield in memory of 'cheeky, lovely' teenager, 15
Floral tributes have piled up across Sheffield in memory of teenager Harvey Willgoose.
At the gates of All saints Catholic High School, the fences of Beighton Welfare, and the grounds of Bramall Lane, flowers and balloons have been laid out for the 15-year-old killed in an alleged murder on February 3.
Mum of boy stabbed to death at Sheffield school says 'life is never going to be the same'
The grieving mum of a boy who was stabbed to death at school in Sheffield has paid a moving tribute.
Harvey Willgoose, aged 15, tragically died after being stabbed at All Saints Catholic High School, on Granville Road, Sheffield, on Monday, February 3.
His mother, Caroline Willgoose, has paid tribute on TikTok, writing: “My Harvey. Life is never gunner be the same. Love you so much.”
Mum of student who "knew Harvey since nursery" speaks of shock
Luisa Meco, whose 14-year-old daughter, Ivane, has known the 15-year-old boy who died in Monday’s stabbing attack at a Sheffield school since they were in nursery, called his death “shocking”.
After laying flowers outside All Saints Catholic High School, Ms Meco said: “They weren’t obviously close friends, it’s just the fact they have known each other for such a long time.
“It’s all a bit unreal. I don’t think she’s processed it all properly. It’s a big thing to happen to a local school.
“It’s not something you imagine that your children go to school and something like this happens.
“It’s really shocking, it’s really sad.”
Rev Daniel Hartley, of All Saints, Beighton, pays tribute to Harvey Willgoose
Flowers gather and candles burn overnight outside Sheffield secondary school for boy, 15
Candles have burned all through the night outside a Sheffield secondary school in memory of Harvey Willgoose.
All Saints will be closed until at least Thursday, but the school gates were still busy in their own way this morning.
The shocking incident has brought the national press to Sheffield, with PM Keir Starmer delivering a comment on the stabbing last night, and TV cameras lined the school entrance this morning.