Sheffield Road: Pictures show Rotherham tractor blaze which saw 40 bales of hay go up in flames
Several fire crews attended the scenes of a massive fire on Sheffield Road, in South Anston, at around 8pm.
There they found a tractor engulfed in flames, with around 40 bales of hay alight.
People at the scene shared fears after hearing a loud noise nearby, describing it as ‘an explosion’.
A passer-by said: "I heard a loud bang and thought is was a gun."
Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.
The road was closed while firefighters responded, and people in the area were advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the large amount of smoke.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Well done to all the fire crews last night who tackled the tractor and hay bales fire in South Anston, Rotherham.
“Crews left the scene at 3.10am this morning. The fire is believed to have started accidentally. “
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.