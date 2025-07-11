Emergency services were called to Rotherham last night as plumes of smoke filled the sky.

Several fire crews attended the scenes of a massive fire on Sheffield Road, in South Anston, at around 8pm.

There they found a tractor engulfed in flames, with around 40 bales of hay alight.

Firefighters remained on the scene for hours as they tackled a blaze involved 40 bales of hay. | SYF

People at the scene shared fears after hearing a loud noise nearby, describing it as ‘an explosion’.

A passer-by said: "I heard a loud bang and thought is was a gun."

The road was closed while firefighters responded, and people in the area were advised to keep their doors and windows closed due to the large amount of smoke.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “Well done to all the fire crews last night who tackled the tractor and hay bales fire in South Anston, Rotherham.

“Crews left the scene at 3.10am this morning. The fire is believed to have started accidentally. “