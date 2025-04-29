Sheffield Road Dronfield: 'Stay away' warning after police incident near Sheffield border

Published 29th Apr 2025, 11:19 BST
A major road near Sheffield has been closed this morning, following a ‘police incident’

Derbyshire Police have urged people to avoid the area after the incident, which has happened in Dronfield, between Sheffield and Chesterfield.

Police said in a statement this morning: “Sheffield Road, Dronfield, near the junction with Holmley Lane is currently closed due to a police incident.

“Please avoid the area or use alternative routes.”

However, Derbyshire Police have this afternoon said that now said the road is now cleared.

They added: “We were called to a two car collision in Chesterfield Road, Dronfield, at 7.50am this morning.

“Nobody was injured and the cars were recovered.”

