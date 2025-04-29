Sheffield Road Dronfield: 'Stay away' warning after police incident near Sheffield border
Derbyshire Police have urged people to avoid the area after the incident, which has happened in Dronfield, between Sheffield and Chesterfield.
Police said in a statement this morning: “Sheffield Road, Dronfield, near the junction with Holmley Lane is currently closed due to a police incident.
“Please avoid the area or use alternative routes.”
However, Derbyshire Police have this afternoon said that now said the road is now cleared.
They added: “We were called to a two car collision in Chesterfield Road, Dronfield, at 7.50am this morning.
“Nobody was injured and the cars were recovered.”
