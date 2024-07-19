Sheffield police confirm death on Bellhouse Road is 'non-suspicious' following social media speculation

A death on a residential street in Sheffield which prompted a large emergency service presence has been declared “non-suspicious”.

South Yorkshire Police and other emergency vehicles responded to calls at 5.33am this morning (July 19, 2024).

The force have confirmed the death was non-suspicious after social media speculation began over the congregation of police vehicles on Bellhouse Road, Sheffield in the early hours.

South Yorkshire Police would not share any further information following the individual’s passing.

Bellhouse Road spans from Shiregreen down towards Firth Park in the north of Sheffield.

