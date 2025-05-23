Three fire engines were called to a home in Sheffield after an oil burner caused a blaze.

The incident took place on Hampton Road, near Northern General Hospital, on Tuesday, May 21.

Firefighters received reports of the house fire at 8.28pm, and upon arrival discovered the blaze was located in a bedroom on the first floor of the property.

Four firefighters with breathing apparatus entered the home to tackle the fire and help anyone who may have been inside.

They discovered the property was empty and crews successfully extinguished the fire and ventilated the building.

Investigations revealed that the fire was caused by an oil burner, which was left turned on. Flames spread to a nearby television.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: “The property was empty and the crews successfully extinguished the fire and ventilated the building using a positive pressure fan.

“The fire was caused by an oil burner which was left switched on and ignited a television.

“The incident had been dealt with by 9.12pm.”

The service also wanted to provide safety advice around household appliances and open flames in the home.

Chris Tyler, group manager in South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue's community safety team said: "Our advice with any household item involving a naked flame, whether that be a candle or oilburner, is to only use it when you are in the room and extinguish it as soon as you leave.

“It's also very important that you place these away from flammable objects in the home such as curtains.

"Also ensure things like tea lights are placed in a proper holder and never put them on plastic surfaces such as TV tops or baths."

