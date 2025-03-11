Sheffield City Hall: Three fire crews rushed to major venue this morning over 'smoke' - but it was just steam
Three fire engines rushed to Sheffield City Hall at around 7.05am today (March 11) over fears of a fire in the ballroom entrance at Barker’s Pool.
However, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue has now stated this was a false alarm, and the ‘smoke’ had turned out to be steam.
It is understood the incident was caused by a pipe bursting.
In a image shared online, officers were pictured by the entrance surrounded by clouds of vapour.
The Star visited the venue this morning, where condensation covered the glass and walls inside.
Crews left at 8am.
A spokesperson for venue’s operator, ASM Global, said the incident was not expected to affect any upcoming events.
A spokesperson said: “This morning there was a minor maintenance issue at Sheffield City Hall, with a water pipe bursting in the Ballroom.
“South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue briefly responded and swiftly confirmed there was no cause for concern.
“The Sheffield City Hall Box Office will be closed today.
“We are not expecting events to be affected.”