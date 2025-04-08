Trafalgar Street police incident: Sheffield city centre street sealed off after police incident
Trafalgar Street is sealed off by South Yorkshire Police from the junction where it joins Devonshire Street, with a police guard at both ends of the cordon.
Two officers could be seen next to the blue and white police tape which stretches across the road.
And marked police cars are parked at each end, to re-inforce the cordon. Offices were telling people to stay out. Another officer within the cordon could be seen writing on a piece of paper.
One end of the cordon is next to the Devonshire Chippy . The sealed off section stops just short of a building housing flats, labelled The Courtyard.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.
