Trafalgar Street police incident: Sheffield city centre street sealed off after police incident

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 07:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Sheffield city centre street is sealed off today by the police following an incident.

Trafalgar Street is sealed off by South Yorkshire Police from the junction where it joins Devonshire Street, with a police guard at both ends of the cordon.

Police have sealed off Trafalgar Street in Sheffield city centre this morning.. Photo: David Kessen, National WorldPolice have sealed off Trafalgar Street in Sheffield city centre this morning.. Photo: David Kessen, National World
Police have sealed off Trafalgar Street in Sheffield city centre this morning.. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Two officers could be seen next to the blue and white police tape which stretches across the road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And marked police cars are parked at each end, to re-inforce the cordon. Offices were telling people to stay out. Another officer within the cordon could be seen writing on a piece of paper.

One end of the cordon is next to the Devonshire Chippy . The sealed off section stops just short of a building housing flats, labelled The Courtyard.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PolicePeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice