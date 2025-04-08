Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sheffield city centre street is sealed off today by the police following an incident.

Trafalgar Street is sealed off by South Yorkshire Police from the junction where it joins Devonshire Street, with a police guard at both ends of the cordon.

Police have sealed off Trafalgar Street in Sheffield city centre this morning.. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Two officers could be seen next to the blue and white police tape which stretches across the road.

And marked police cars are parked at each end, to re-inforce the cordon. Offices were telling people to stay out. Another officer within the cordon could be seen writing on a piece of paper.

One end of the cordon is next to the Devonshire Chippy . The sealed off section stops just short of a building housing flats, labelled The Courtyard.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

