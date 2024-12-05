An incorrectly discarded vape which ended up in a Sheffield bin lorry sparked a fire alert, which led to a delayed collection.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue was called after smoke was detected coming from a bin lorry on Bocking Lane on Tuesday, December 3.

A spokesperson for Veolia, which runs rubbish and recycling collections in Sheffield, said: “Our crew acted in line with procedures and called the fire brigade who attended as a precaution and confirmed the cause as a vape that had been incorrectly put in a household bin.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt but residents on Bocking Lane and Bocking Close experienced a missed collection due to this incident. These will be completed by 5 December.

“Vapes, batteries, and other electrical items are flammable and can cause fires in collection vehicles and recycling and waste facilities when crushed.

“Residents are reminded to recycle these items safely at their local Household Waste Recycling Centre or at designated recycling points.”