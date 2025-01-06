Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Emergency services have carried out an animal rescue, after horses become stranded on an island in a flooded Sheffield field.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene this afternoon , and found the six animals stranded amid the rising water near Station Road, Halfway.

They helped rescue the six animals - but there is now an appeal to find somewhere for the horses to stay until the water subsides.

Picture shows one of the six horses rescued by emergency services from a flooding field this afternoon in Sheffield. Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service | South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

A fire service spokesman said: “We've assisted this afternoon at an incident on Station Road, Halfway (S20 3AD) where horses are stranded in a flooded field.

“The owners are looking for someone nearby who could temporarily accommodate the horses whilst the waters recede.

“If you can help, please contact Charlotte on 07825 000274.”

It is one of a number of areas which has suffered from flooding today, with a number of roads affected.

There is also currently an amber flood alert for a section of the River Don in the city, running from Kelham Island to Meadowhall and towards Rotherham.