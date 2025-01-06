Animal rescue drama as horses brought to safety by Sheffield firefighters amid rising water
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were sent to the scene this afternoon , and found the six animals stranded amid the rising water near Station Road, Halfway.
They helped rescue the six animals - but there is now an appeal to find somewhere for the horses to stay until the water subsides.
A fire service spokesman said: “We've assisted this afternoon at an incident on Station Road, Halfway (S20 3AD) where horses are stranded in a flooded field.
“The owners are looking for someone nearby who could temporarily accommodate the horses whilst the waters recede.
“If you can help, please contact Charlotte on 07825 000274.”
It is one of a number of areas which has suffered from flooding today, with a number of roads affected.
There is also currently an amber flood alert for a section of the River Don in the city, running from Kelham Island to Meadowhall and towards Rotherham.
