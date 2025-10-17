This was the scene next to Sheffield's ring road in the early hours, after a blaze broke out in what is thought to be an industrial building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called out to the A61 Corporation Street at around 3am today, after flames had been seen rising from what is believed to be an industrial building, next to the road.

Firefighters arrive at the fire next to the A61 at Shalesmoor in the early hours of Friday. Photo: Keegan Dickinson | Keegan Dickinson

It was just around 100 yards from Shalesmoor roundabout.

Eyewitnesses who saw fire crews arriving said they believed the building which was on fire had been used as a garage previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told The Star in a statement this morning: “Three fire crews were called at 3.26am to a fire inside a derelict building near the Shalesmoor roundabout in Sheffield.

“Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 4.08am. It is believed it was caused accidentally. “