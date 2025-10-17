Shalesmoor blaze: Dramatic video show flames and firefighters as early hours blaze breaks out in Sheffield
Emergency services were called out to the A61 Corporation Street at around 3am today, after flames had been seen rising from what is believed to be an industrial building, next to the road.
It was just around 100 yards from Shalesmoor roundabout.
Eyewitnesses who saw fire crews arriving said they believed the building which was on fire had been used as a garage previously.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service told The Star in a statement this morning: “Three fire crews were called at 3.26am to a fire inside a derelict building near the Shalesmoor roundabout in Sheffield.
“Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 4.08am. It is believed it was caused accidentally. “