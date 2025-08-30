Seven fire engines were deployed to huge blaze at former Rotherham care home last night | Contributed

Seven fire engines were deployed to the scene of a huge blaze in Rotherham last night.

The blaze on Badsley Moor Road, Clifton, involved a former care home.

Residents were urged to stay away from the area and some were asked to remain in the nearby rugby club until the fire was out.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

The former Clifton Meadows care home closed in 2018.

Housing association Anchor blamed under-occupancy for the closure

Clifton Meadows’ head of care at the time, Alison Bentley, said then: “We’re proposing to close the home after carrying out a full and detailed assessment of its financial viability.

“This proposal comes largely as a result of the home’s challenges in ensuring a good level of occupancy, which has meant the home has been operating at a loss for some period of time.

“There are a large number of care homes operating in the area for a limited number of potential residents. This has made it difficult to attract new residents to live at Clifton Meadows.

“The fabric of the building also requires significant future investment to ensure it remains to the standard expected of a residential care home operating in today’s environment.”