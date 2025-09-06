Search mounted for missing Barnsley girl, 13, as police become "increasingly concerned" for her welfare
Teagan, aged 13, was last seen on Aldham House Lane in the Wombwell area of Barnsley at around 5pm last night (Friday, September 5, 2025), and has not been seen or heard from since.
South Yorkshire Police has launched a public appeal for help to find Teagan, as the search continues.
A force spokesperson said: “Teagan is white, 5,11ft with short red hair.
“She was last seen wearing a black top and ripped jeans.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Teagan’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.
“Have you seen her?
“Do you know where she might be?”
Anyone who can help is asked to pass information to police.
You can do this through their online portal, which you can access here: https://orlo.uk/izQCO
Alternatively, you can also call them on 101.
Please quote incident number 1126 of September 5, 2025 when you get in touch.
Always call 999 in an emergency.