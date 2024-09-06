Royston Lane police incident: Pedestrian injured in collision near Carlton Academy, Barnsley
An ambulance was sent to Royston Lane, at Carlton, near Barnsley, early this afternoon, after a collision on the street involving a car.
Bus company Stagecoach diverted its services while emergency workers dealt with the incident, which was described as near Carlton Academy.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “We received an emergency call at 2.37pm this afternoon (Friday 6 September) to a collision between a car and a pedestrian on Royston Lane.
“One ambulance attended the scene, and one patient has been conveyed to Barnsley Hospital.”
Stagecoach said in a social media post: “Due to an RTA at Carlton School the 57, 59 and 59A services will be diverting at Carlton church, Laithes Lane, Wakefield Road then Lee Lane into Royston. This will be the same coming inbound.
“We apologise for any inconvenience.”
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: We responded to reports of a road traffic collision at 2.25pm today (Friday 6 September) at Royston Lane, Carlton.
“It is reported that a black Mercedes was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.
“The ambulance service attended the scene, and the pedestrian is being treated for her injuries, which are not life-threatening or life-altering.
“The vehicle has been recovered from the scene.
