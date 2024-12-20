Rotherham trains: Emergency services on scene as 'incident' blocks South Yorkshire railway line

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 20th Dec 2024, 17:45 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 17:58 BST

Emergency services are reported to be on the scene after an incident on the railways in South Yorkshire this evening.

It is reported that someone was struck by a train, near Swinton station, on the outskirts of Rotherham.

Rail operators say there is disruption to services, after the incident, which has blocked lines into Rotherham Station.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews were called at 5.01pm to Swinton railway station to reports of a person struck by a train.

“No actions were undertaken by firefighters on scene.

“They left the incident at 5:27pm.”

Northern Trains said in a short statement: “Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident between Moorthorpe and Rotherham Central all lines are blocked.”

They added: “Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or delayed. Disruption is expected until 18.30.”

The Star has also approached British Transport Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service for information.

