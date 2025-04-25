Rotherham traffic: Watch police push smashed cars off road following collision at busy junction near Parkgate

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 25th Apr 2025, 13:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Traffic is building in Rotherham this afternoon following a crash at a major junction in Rawmarsh, near Parkgate.

Barbers Avenue is shut at the junction with Barbers Crescent following a collision involving at least two vehicles at around 12.30pm today (April 25).

Officers were pictured pushing a white car off the road at the scene of a collision at the junction of Barbers Avenue and Barbers Crescent in Rawmarsh, Rotherham.Officers were pictured pushing a white car off the road at the scene of a collision at the junction of Barbers Avenue and Barbers Crescent in Rawmarsh, Rotherham.
Officers were pictured pushing a white car off the road at the scene of a collision at the junction of Barbers Avenue and Barbers Crescent in Rawmarsh, Rotherham. | National World

South Yorkshire police says officers will be at the scene for some time and the force is asking motorists to avoid the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A video from the scene shows officers working to push a white car off the road, with a badly damaged red Transit van.

A first aid responder and an ambulance have been pictured at the scene - no injuries have been reported.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.25pm today (25 April) we received reports of a road traffic collision on Barbers Avenue in Rawmarsh, Rotherham.

“It is reported that the collision involved a white Ford Fiesta and a red Ford Transit van.

“No injuries were reported. The road remains closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles.”

More to follow.

Related topics:RotherhamPoliceTrafficSouth YorkshireCars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice