Traffic is building in Rotherham this afternoon following a crash at a major junction in Rawmarsh, near Parkgate.

Barbers Avenue is shut at the junction with Barbers Crescent following a collision involving at least two vehicles at around 12.30pm today (April 25).

Officers were pictured pushing a white car off the road at the scene of a collision at the junction of Barbers Avenue and Barbers Crescent in Rawmarsh, Rotherham. | National World

South Yorkshire police says officers will be at the scene for some time and the force is asking motorists to avoid the area.

A video from the scene shows officers working to push a white car off the road, with a badly damaged red Transit van.

A first aid responder and an ambulance have been pictured at the scene - no injuries have been reported.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.25pm today (25 April) we received reports of a road traffic collision on Barbers Avenue in Rawmarsh, Rotherham.

“It is reported that the collision involved a white Ford Fiesta and a red Ford Transit van.

“No injuries were reported. The road remains closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles.”

More to follow.