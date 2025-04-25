Rotherham traffic: Watch police push smashed cars off road following collision at busy junction near Parkgate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Barbers Avenue is shut at the junction with Barbers Crescent following a collision involving at least two vehicles at around 12.30pm today (April 25).
South Yorkshire police says officers will be at the scene for some time and the force is asking motorists to avoid the area.
A video from the scene shows officers working to push a white car off the road, with a badly damaged red Transit van.
A first aid responder and an ambulance have been pictured at the scene - no injuries have been reported.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 12.25pm today (25 April) we received reports of a road traffic collision on Barbers Avenue in Rawmarsh, Rotherham.
“It is reported that the collision involved a white Ford Fiesta and a red Ford Transit van.
“No injuries were reported. The road remains closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles.”
More to follow.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.