Rotherham Town Hall evacuated during meeting
Rotherham Town Hall was evacuated this morning during an overview and scrutiny board meeting.
Councillors and staff were evicted from the building mid-meeting, after a smoke blanket was set off during maintenance works.
The meeting was temporarily halted as the smoke was investigated, and was resumed shortly after.
No injuries were reported, and the incident is believed to have been an isolated event linked to the maintenance work.
A council spokesperson confirmed that the Town Hall is now operating as usual.
