Rotherham Town Hall evacuated during meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rotherham Town Hall was evacuated this morning during an overview and scrutiny board meeting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillors and staff were evicted from the building mid-meeting, after a smoke blanket was set off during maintenance works.

The meeting was temporarily halted as the smoke was investigated, and was resumed shortly after.

No injuries were reported, and the incident is believed to have been an isolated event linked to the maintenance work.

A council spokesperson confirmed that the Town Hall is now operating as usual.