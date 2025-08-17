A Rotherham Asda worker has been hailed a hero for saving the life of a baby choking on cardboard.

Evelyn Fearn was alerted to the drama when she heard baby Rayah gasping for air at the checkouts of the superstore on Alwdarke Lane, off Doncaster Road.

She said she immediately took control and saw there was something stuck in the back of Rayah’s mouth and managed to get it out with her fingers - much to the relief of Rayah's mum Chloe Holland and grandmother.

Asda worker Evelyn Fearn with baby Rayah and mum Chloe Holland. | Asda

Evelyn said: "I was serving a customer when I heard shouting and panic behind me and I heard the mum, Chloe, say that her baby was choking.

“The baby was gasping for air and her nana picked her up from the pushchair and started to pat her on the back, but it wasn't working so I went to the baby's mouth and put my fingers in there to see if there was anything stuck.

“I found some cardboard by her tonsils which she'd been chewing and I managed to get hold of it and pull it out.

"Rayah started to cry which was brilliant as that meant that she was okay. I cuddled her and gave her a kiss. I was just so happy.

“It was a very scary time, but you need to be calm in situations like this."

More than 500 people commented on the story on Asda’s Facebook page, with many hailing Evelyn a hero.

Chloe posted: “I couldn’t thank this woman for helping me and my baby enough!”

Store manager Adam said everyone was "immensely proud" of Evelyn.

He added "She didn't think twice about helping out due to her love of children and how she would hope everyone would react in that situation."