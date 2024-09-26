Rockingham Street incident: Pictures show fire engines deployed to Sheffield flats after emergency alarm
Several fire engines could be seen outside the Smithfield flats block, on Rockingham Street, Sheffield.
There were four fire engines on the scene initially. It is understood a fire alarm had been set off accidently and no one was injured in the incident.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “This was a false alarm caused by steam from a cleaning appliance in a communal area of some flats.”
Firefighters have dealt with a number of incidents this week.
Tuesday night saw fire fighters kept busy, when a vehicle was believed to have deliberately been set on fire at 10.46pm on Limbrick Close, Hillsborough.
Firefighters from Rivelin station attended the incident.
Earlier in the morning, firecrews from Birley Moor were called to a van fire at 2.54am on Foxwood Avenue, Sheffield. Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and left the scene at 3.39am. The fire is also believed to have been started deliberately.
