Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Firefighters have been sent to deal with a fire at a popular Sheffield restaurant, this afternoon.

China Red, on Rockingham Gate, was at the centre of the incident (August 16), after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue deployed two fire engines from Central Fire Station to the city centre restaurant. They were called to the scene at 1.05pm this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters were seen in attendance at China Red, on Rockingham Gate, Sheffield. | National World

A spokesperson said firefighters are still at the scene.

“The fire was located in the kitchen but was out on arrival,” they said.

“Crews are currently dampening down and ensuring that the fire is fully extinguished and will shortly be leaving the scene.”