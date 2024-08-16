Rockingham Gate: Firefighters sent to Sheffield Chinese restaurant China Red

By Kirsty Hamilton, Harry Harrison, Alastair Ulke
Published 16th Aug 2024, 14:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Firefighters have been sent to deal with a fire at a popular Sheffield restaurant, this afternoon.

China Red, on Rockingham Gate, was at the centre of the incident (August 16), after a fire broke out in the kitchen.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue deployed two fire engines from Central Fire Station to the city centre restaurant. They were called to the scene at 1.05pm this afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

Firefighters were seen in attendance at China Red, on Rockingham Gate, Sheffield.Firefighters were seen in attendance at China Red, on Rockingham Gate, Sheffield.
Firefighters were seen in attendance at China Red, on Rockingham Gate, Sheffield. | National World

A spokesperson said firefighters are still at the scene.

“The fire was located in the kitchen but was out on arrival,” they said. 

“Crews are currently dampening down and ensuring that the fire is fully extinguished and will shortly be leaving the scene.”

Related topics:RestaurantFire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.