Rockingham Gate: Firefighters sent to Sheffield Chinese restaurant China Red
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Firefighters have been sent to deal with a fire at a popular Sheffield restaurant, this afternoon.
China Red, on Rockingham Gate, was at the centre of the incident (August 16), after a fire broke out in the kitchen.
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue deployed two fire engines from Central Fire Station to the city centre restaurant. They were called to the scene at 1.05pm this afternoon.
A spokesperson said firefighters are still at the scene.
“The fire was located in the kitchen but was out on arrival,” they said.
“Crews are currently dampening down and ensuring that the fire is fully extinguished and will shortly be leaving the scene.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.