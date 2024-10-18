Ridgeway Road crash: Emergency services issue statements over crash which gridlocked major Sheffield route

Emergency services have issued statements explaining a crash on a major Sheffield route which caused rush hour gridlock this morning.

A crash had closed a section of Ridgeway Road, near Manor Top, Sheffield, which was reported by the AA to have caused tailbacks of a mile in length, as well as delays on the South Yorkshire Supertram services to Halfway and Herdings.

Emergency services have noe explained what happened, and confirmed the motorists involved escaped serious injury in the crash.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “We were called to reports of a road traffic collision at 6.44am today (18 October) on Ridgeway Road in the Manor area of Sheffield.

“A black Ford Focus and a silver Renault Clio were involved in a collision. There were no injuries reported.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service confirmed they sent an ambulance to the inside.

They said: “We received a call at 6.37am on Friday morning to report a collision on A6102 Ridgeway Road, Sheffield.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene, but no-one required conveyance to hospital.”

