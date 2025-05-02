The waste recycling centre on Clement Street, in Attercliffe, was destroyed in a major fire that broke out at around 8pm yesterday (May 1).

Eight fire engines were involved at the height of the blaze. Photos shared by south Yorkshire Fire & Rescue show firefighters aiming hoses into raging flames at the scene.

The cause of the fire has been recorded as accidental.

These photos were shared by the fire service.

A list of overnight incidents show at least 10 major fires overnight, including multiple fires set in vans, deliberate bin fires, and a frightening blaze in the roof of a student flat in West Street in Sheffield.

'Busy evening' for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue said they had a "busy evening" on May 1 with dozens of large incidents across the county, including this fire at a waste recycling centre on Clement Street.

