Queens Road: Firefighters in action as smoke billows from Sheffield cafe

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 16th Oct 2024, 15:55 BST
Firefighters and multiple fire engines have been at an old cafe opposite B&Q in Sheffield today.

The building was formerly Butter Me Up cafe, and then Busters Cafe, before the business closed in 2023.

At least two fire engines attended the incident on the corner of Queens Road and Cream Street, after being called at 3.06pm today.

Video shows smoke billowing from a conservatory-type side room to the main building.

Firefighters put out the blaze on the corner of Queens Road/Cream Street, Sheffield.Firefighters put out the blaze on the corner of Queens Road/Cream Street, Sheffield.
Firefighters put out the blaze on the corner of Queens Road/Cream Street, Sheffield. | NW

Some people stood nearby observing as firefighters dealt with the blaze.

The roads nearby were still open as usual during the firefighting operation.

People stand outside the building on Queens Road/Cream Street after the fire has been controlled.People stand outside the building on Queens Road/Cream Street after the fire has been controlled.
People stand outside the building on Queens Road/Cream Street after the fire has been controlled. | NW

The address does not currently have a business registered to it on Companies House, but has signs from its previous usage.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue says there are no reports of any casualties.

Three crews from Rotherham, Rivelin and Birley are in attendance at the scene.

