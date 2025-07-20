South Yorkshire Police said the 63-year-old, named only as Paul, was last seen walking in the Treeton area of Rotherham at around 8pm on Saturday, July 19.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

He is described as 5ft 11ins tall, of a medium build, with a bald head and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured puffer style jacket, navy blue jogging bottoms with a white stripe down each side and white trainers.

Paul is missing his front left tooth.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are concerned for Paul's welfare, if anyone has sighted him or has any information, please call 999, quoting incident number 888 of 19 July 2025.”

Information can also be passed on via the force’s online portal here: https://orlo.uk/2zPxV