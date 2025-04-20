Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police will be out in force across the Peak District this Bank Holiday weekend, amid concerns over biker deaths on the county’s roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire is popular with riders and police say the county welcomes thousands of bikers each year - but that has also led to a significant number of fatal collisions.

In total, 15 riders lost their lives in collisions in the county last year – with five dying in a single weekend in Buxton in August 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And last weekend, with sunny dry conditions, police say they saw a serious collision, involving no other vehicles, that left a motorcyclist in a critical condition.

Derbyshire Police are heading into the Peak District to keep bikers safe. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

Two weeks ago, a dedicated policing operation was launched in the Peak District to target dangerous riding and help keep people safe.

A combination of Roads Policing Unit officers and local officers have been out on the roads – as well as in the air with the use of drones – to speak with motorcyclists about how to keep safe and deal with dangerous riders that are seen.

Inspector Craig McAughtrie, who leads the Roads Policing Unit, said: “There are few better places to spend a day on a motorcycle than Derbyshire, and we want everyone to be able to return again and again to our county and enjoy our roads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, on a far too regular basis we are having to speak to families and deliver the news that nobody wants to hear.

“Any rider who wants to respect the roads, and behave in a sensible and legal way, will be welcomed with open arms.

“But those who do not obey the rules of the road will find themselves with some potentially significant fines, points on their licence, or potentially even jail time.

“Officers will be out in marked and unmarked vehicles, the speed enforcement van will also be across the Peaks, and drones will also be used to capture footage of illegal riding in order to prosecute those responsible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the last two weekends more than 50 riders were advised about their speeds by officers – with more than 20 being prosecuted due to the manner of their riding.

Inspector McAughtrie said: “We know that speed is a significant factor in many of our serious and fatal collisions and we make no apologies for targeting those who ride in a dangerously fast manner.

“With fair weather predicted for the coming days the hope is that we see lots of bikers having a great time and enjoying the roads in a safe way – and heading home safely at the end of the day.”