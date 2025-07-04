Wellgate: Police cordon around terraced Rotherham house as man arrested after house blaze
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue were called to what they described as an incident near the junction of Lillian Street South and Gerard Road, in Wellgate, at around 9pm last night (July 4).
In a statement on its official Facebook page during the incident, the fire service said: “To bring things to a safe conclusion, we are having to isolate the power, which may affect some properties in the area for several hours.”
Residents on the terraced street were reportedly asked to leave their homes during the incident.
This morning, a large police cordon was in place around a car park at the junction of Lillian Street South and Gerard Road.
Photos show how one house’s rear window is smashed and left black with smoke. They also show police cars remaining at the location.
South Yorkshire Police told the Star: “At 8.28pm yesterday (Thursday 3 July), we were called to reports of a concern for safety at Gerrard Road, Rotherham.
“It is further reported that there was a gas leak at a property on the road.
“Officers and the fire service attended and a cordon was established, with around 20 properties were evacuated.
“A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage - arson endangering life. He remains in police custody at this time.
“The area was made safe and residents have since returned to their homes.”
