Tragedy as Barnsley man is one of two motorcyclists killed in A6 crash in Peak District

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 07:31 BST
Two motorcyclists who died in a crash on the A6 in the Peak District on Sunday have been named as two men in their 20s.

Dominic Gautrey, 28, from Barnsley, and Laike Hudson, 23, from Taddington, died in the collision involving two motorbikes and a car on August 18.

Derbyshire Police were called to the A6 near Tom Thorn, at about 10.18am on Sunday to reports of a crash.

Police have named two motorcyclists who were killed in a crash on the A6 near Buxton on Sunday, August 18, as two young men from Barnsley. | Google Maps

The two young men were named on Monday as a motorbike riders involved in the crash.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting incident number 319 of August 18.

