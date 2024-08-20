Tragedy as Barnsley man is one of two motorcyclists killed in A6 crash in Peak District
Dominic Gautrey, 28, from Barnsley, and Laike Hudson, 23, from Taddington, died in the collision involving two motorbikes and a car on August 18.
Derbyshire Police were called to the A6 near Tom Thorn, at about 10.18am on Sunday to reports of a crash.
The two young men were named on Monday as a motorbike riders involved in the crash.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Derbyshire Constabulary, quoting incident number 319 of August 18.
