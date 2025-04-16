Police helicopter Sheffield: Cops describe police incident which brought police helicopter to Sheffield today
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Residents near the centre of the city could see the National Police Air Service chopper over the city at around 4pm this afternoon, apparently close to the ring road. It was described by eyewitnesses as hovering.
And officers have now explained that it had been sent to Sheffield after being called out by Greater Manchester Police because of concerns for the wellbeing of someone in a vehicle which it had been following across the Pennines.
Officers said the helicopter followed the car over the Pennines after it had been spotted in Glossop, in Derbyshire, on the Manchester side of the hills.
Officers told The Star they had been called out by Greater Manchester Police at 3.03pm this afternoon.
They said: “The crew from NPAS Barton assisted Greater Manchester Police with a vehicle search, whereby there were concerns for the occupant.
“The vehicle was located and followed, where units were guided in.
“The vehicle was stopped in Sheffield.”
They added that the person in the car was now safe and well.
The crew was in the air taking part in the operation for an hour and 39 minutes they added.
🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.
Click here to sign up today
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.