Police helicopter Sheffield: Cops describe police incident which brought police helicopter to Sheffield today

By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 19:06 BST
Police have revealed why their helicopter was sent on an operation to Sheffield this afternoon.

Residents near the centre of the city could see the National Police Air Service chopper over the city at around 4pm this afternoon, apparently close to the ring road. It was described by eyewitnesses as hovering.

And officers have now explained that it had been sent to Sheffield after being called out by Greater Manchester Police because of concerns for the wellbeing of someone in a vehicle which it had been following across the Pennines.

Picture shows the Police helicopter over Sheffield today. Photo: National WorldPicture shows the Police helicopter over Sheffield today. Photo: National World
Officers said the helicopter followed the car over the Pennines after it had been spotted in Glossop, in Derbyshire, on the Manchester side of the hills.

Officers told The Star they had been called out by Greater Manchester Police at 3.03pm this afternoon.

They said: “The crew from NPAS Barton assisted Greater Manchester Police with a vehicle search, whereby there were concerns for the occupant.

“The vehicle was located and followed, where units were guided in.

“The vehicle was stopped in Sheffield.”

They added that the person in the car was now safe and well.

The crew was in the air taking part in the operation for an hour and 39 minutes they added.

