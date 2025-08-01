Emergency services were deployed after a crash closed a busy Sheffield main road.

Walkley Lane, a main road which runs between Walkley and Hillsborough, was closed for over an hour while emergency services dealt with the incident yesterday.

Walkey Lane was closed after a crash on Thursday. Photo: Google | Google

A police car sealed the road off after the collision, which is understood to have damaged a property near the carriageway at around 5pm on Thursday evening.

Locals said that a telegraph pole was knocked down in the crash.

The road is also a bus route.

South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “This was a single vehicle road traffic collision with minor injuries only.

“The road was closed for a short time and reopened by 6.40pm.”