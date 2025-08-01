Walkley Lane crash: Police describe crash drama which closed busy Sheffield road
Walkley Lane, a main road which runs between Walkley and Hillsborough, was closed for over an hour while emergency services dealt with the incident yesterday.
A police car sealed the road off after the collision, which is understood to have damaged a property near the carriageway at around 5pm on Thursday evening.
Locals said that a telegraph pole was knocked down in the crash.
The road is also a bus route.
South Yorkshire Police told The Star: “This was a single vehicle road traffic collision with minor injuries only.
“The road was closed for a short time and reopened by 6.40pm.”
