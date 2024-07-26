Breaking

Mill Lane, Anston: Police cordon off residential street off the A57 through Rotherham

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 26th Jul 2024, 17:38 BST
Police in Rotherham have cordoned off a large section of a residential street in Anston following an incident.

South Yorkshire Police officers can be seen at both ends of the cordon on Mill Lane.

It starts where the road meets the A57 and images from the scene suggests it stops just before the railway bridge running over the road.

A police cordon is in place on Mill Lane in Anston, South Yorkshire.A police cordon is in place on Mill Lane in Anston, South Yorkshire.
A police cordon is in place on Mill Lane in Anston, South Yorkshire. | National World

There are a number of police vehicles, including specialist vans, inside the taped off area.

South Yorkshire Police have not yet confirmed the reason for the cordon. The Star has contacted the force for more information.

