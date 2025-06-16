Fire crews are responding to an ongoing incident in Barnsley.

Three crews have been called to reports of a fire on Crookes Lane in Carlton.

Three crews of firefighters are responding to reports of a blaze in Barnsley. | Google

The incident is said to involve a coal stack and grassland.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have received a number of calls regarding the issue, with firefighters on the scene to tackle the blaze.

They have advised people to avoid the area until the issue is cleared.

The Star has approached the service for additional information.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: “Firefighters from Cudworth and Barnsley fire stations were called today (Monday 16 June) at 1:24pm to reports of a fire on Crookes Lane, Carlton.

"On arrival crews found a large area of grass and woodland involved and are currently using two hose reels and beaters to fight the flames.

"Please avoid the area while firefighters work to bring this incident to a close."