Pictures show police on scene as emergency services respond to incident at Sheffield railway station
Eyewitnesses told The Star four police cars arrived at the entrance to Sheffield’s main city centre railway station, on Sheaf Street, with their flashing lights operating and their sirens sounding.
They added around nine officers ran into the station, at around 11.10am this morning.
They were then described as running up the stairs, and gathering around the lift on the bridge which connects the platforms.
They gathered close to the the stairs down to platforms two and five. Officers from both South Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police were said to have been there.
There was no sign of an ambulance, the eyewitnesses added.
South Yorkshire Police and British Transport Police have been approached for details of the incident.