Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A South Yorkshire pub was destroyed in a blaze this morning.

The blaze at the popular Marr Lodge on the A635 Barnsley Road, Marr, between Barnsley and Doncaster, broke out at around 1am.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Marr Lodge pub in Marr, between Doncaster and Barnsley, was destroyed in a fire | SYFR

Photographs released by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue capture the extent of the damage to the pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fire crews battled to extinguish the blaze but could not save the pub.

The Marr Lodge pub in Marr, between Doncaster and Barnsley, was destroyed in a fire | SYFR

In a Facebook post, the fire service said today: “A few photos from a fire crews from Adwick, Doncaster, Edlington and Parkway attended last night at a pub on Barnsley Road, Marr, Barnsley.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

“Huge respect to all the firefighters involved who brought this fire under control.”