Marr Lodge fire: Photos show South Yorkshire pub destroyed by blaze
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The blaze at the popular Marr Lodge on the A635 Barnsley Road, Marr, between Barnsley and Doncaster, broke out at around 1am.
Photographs released by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue capture the extent of the damage to the pub.
Fire crews battled to extinguish the blaze but could not save the pub.
In a Facebook post, the fire service said today: “A few photos from a fire crews from Adwick, Doncaster, Edlington and Parkway attended last night at a pub on Barnsley Road, Marr, Barnsley.
“An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.
“Huge respect to all the firefighters involved who brought this fire under control.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.