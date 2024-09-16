Marr Lodge fire: Photos show South Yorkshire pub destroyed by blaze

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis

Editor

Published 16th Sep 2024, 14:59 BST
A South Yorkshire pub was destroyed in a blaze this morning.

The blaze at the popular Marr Lodge on the A635 Barnsley Road, Marr, between Barnsley and Doncaster, broke out at around 1am.

The Marr Lodge pub in Marr, between Doncaster and Barnsley, was destroyed in a fireThe Marr Lodge pub in Marr, between Doncaster and Barnsley, was destroyed in a fire
The Marr Lodge pub in Marr, between Doncaster and Barnsley, was destroyed in a fire | SYFR

Photographs released by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue capture the extent of the damage to the pub.

Fire crews battled to extinguish the blaze but could not save the pub.

The Marr Lodge pub in Marr, between Doncaster and Barnsley, was destroyed in a fireThe Marr Lodge pub in Marr, between Doncaster and Barnsley, was destroyed in a fire
The Marr Lodge pub in Marr, between Doncaster and Barnsley, was destroyed in a fire | SYFR

In a Facebook post, the fire service said today: “A few photos from a fire crews from Adwick, Doncaster, Edlington and Parkway attended last night at a pub on Barnsley Road, Marr, Barnsley.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

“Huge respect to all the firefighters involved who brought this fire under control.”

