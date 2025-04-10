Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been taken to hospital after a serious crash closed a major Sheffield road.

South Yorkshire Police closed Penistone Road, near its junction with the A629 this morning after the incident which saw a serious collision between a car and a van.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also sent to the scene, with a woman taken to hospital.

Police said in a statement: “At 11.29am today (Thursday April 10), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Penistone Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a black Suzuki Swift and a white Ford Transit van were involved in a collision.

“The ambulance service attended, and a woman has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-altering or life-threatening.”

They said that the road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene, but added it had since reopened.

The Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 11.32am this morning (Thursday April 10) to report a road traffic collision on Penistone Road, Sheffield.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

