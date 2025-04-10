Penistone Road crash Sheffield: Woman in hospital after serious collision closed major road

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 14:43 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman has been taken to hospital after a serious crash closed a major Sheffield road.

South Yorkshire Police closed Penistone Road, near its junction with the A629 this morning after the incident which saw a serious collision between a car and a van.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service were also sent to the scene, with a woman taken to hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said in a statement: “At 11.29am today (Thursday April 10), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision at Penistone Road, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a black Suzuki Swift and a white Ford Transit van were involved in a collision.

“The ambulance service attended, and a woman has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-altering or life-threatening.”

They said that the road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene, but added it had since reopened.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 11.32am this morning (Thursday April 10) to report a road traffic collision on Penistone Road, Sheffield.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”

Get The Star for less than a fiver with our new value subscription package

🗞️Keep up to date on all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today

https://www.thestar.co.uk/newsletter

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceHospitalEmergency services

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice