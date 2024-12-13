Police in Sheffield closed a major road in and out of the city centre earlier as the army were called in to deal with a “suspicious item”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Penistone Road was closed between Neepsend Lane and Montgomery Terrace due to the discovery of the item, South Yorkshire Police announced on X.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement said officers established a cordon and the army’s Explosive Ordnance Team (EOD) were en-route to the scene.

“We are advising people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible,” the post concluded.

Penistone Road is the main road linking Sheffield city centre to areas like Hillsborough, Wadsley Bridge and Grenoside.

South Yorkshire Police subsequently announced the road had reopened less than an hour later.