Penistone Road: Bomb squad head to busy Sheffield street closed after discovery of 'suspicious item'
Penistone Road was closed between Neepsend Lane and Montgomery Terrace due to the discovery of the item, South Yorkshire Police announced on X.
The statement said officers established a cordon and the army’s Explosive Ordnance Team (EOD) were en-route to the scene.
“We are advising people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible,” the post concluded.
Penistone Road is the main road linking Sheffield city centre to areas like Hillsborough, Wadsley Bridge and Grenoside.
South Yorkshire Police subsequently announced the road had reopened less than an hour later.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.