Penistone Road: Bomb squad head to busy Sheffield street closed after discovery of 'suspicious item'

By Harry Harrison

Digital Journalist

Published 13th Dec 2024, 14:28 BST

Police in Sheffield closed a major road in and out of the city centre earlier as the army were called in to deal with a “suspicious item”.

Penistone Road was closed between Neepsend Lane and Montgomery Terrace due to the discovery of the item, South Yorkshire Police announced on X.

The statement said officers established a cordon and the army’s Explosive Ordnance Team (EOD) were en-route to the scene.

“We are advising people to avoid the area and plan an alternative route if possible,” the post concluded.

Penistone Road is the main road linking Sheffield city centre to areas like Hillsborough, Wadsley Bridge and Grenoside.

South Yorkshire Police subsequently announced the road had reopened less than an hour later.

