Police have said they expect to be at the scene of a collision for ‘some time’ as they ask drivers to find alternate routes this afternoon.

Shortly after midday today (September 30), Derbyshire Constabulary released details of a collision near Baslow and warned of disruptions.

The force said that officers are on the scene of a ‘serious collision’ on the A619, near to Baslow in the Peak District.

The road makes up a major route from Chesterfield into the Peak District, with traffic disruptions to be expected.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The A619 from Chesterfield to Baslow is currently closed after a serious collision.

“The road will be closed for some time.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find an alternative route.”

East Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for more details.