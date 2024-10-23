Parkway Drive fire: 10 vehicles set ablaze on Sheffield industrial estate in suspected arson attack

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Oct 2024, 13:22 BST
Firefighters battled a major blaze involving 10 vehicles after a suspected arson attack on a Sheffield industrial estate.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the vehicles were well ablaze when they arrived at the scene in the early hours of this morning, at Parkway Drive.

They found eight cars and two vans on fire as they got to the location at just after 1am.

The fire service said in a statement: “Three fire engines attended a fire involving multiple vehicles within a compound on Parkway Drive, Sheffield after a call was received at 1.05am.”

They said they used powerful hoses to put the fire out, and said they believed the blaze to have been caused deliberately.

They left at 2.41am after the fire was out.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.

