Parkway Drive fire: 10 vehicles set ablaze on Sheffield industrial estate in suspected arson attack
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says the vehicles were well ablaze when they arrived at the scene in the early hours of this morning, at Parkway Drive.
The fire service said in a statement: “Three fire engines attended a fire involving multiple vehicles within a compound on Parkway Drive, Sheffield after a call was received at 1.05am.”
Keep up to date on everything in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s free newsletter delivered straight to your inbox
They said they used powerful hoses to put the fire out, and said they believed the blaze to have been caused deliberately.
They left at 2.41am after the fire was out.
South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information.