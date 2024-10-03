Parkgate fire: Emergency services take casualty to hospital after Rotherham flat blaze
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, South Yorkshire Police, and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were all reported on the scene after the blaze was reported to emergency services at 2.40pm.
Firefighters were there for over two hours on Thursday.
There were two fire engines there, as well an aerial platform vehicle, say firefighters.
The crews were sent to a property at Aldwarke Court, Parkgate, and found the upper floor flat in the building was ablaze.
Officials said they arrived to find that the occupants of the building had already fled from the blazing building, and were outside the property.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service said in a statement: “Ambulance resources attended a residential fire in the Parkgate, Rotherham area this afternoon and one patient was conveyed to hospital.”
The fire is now extinguished with crews having also spent time damping down.
