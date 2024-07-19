Park Square incident: Police explain closure that stopped trams and gridlocked Sheffield city centre road
South Yorkshire Police said they put the closures in place last night at just before 7.30pm because of concerns for the safety of a woman.
Travel South Yorkshire last night described the closure as the result of a ‘police incident’
Police officers said in a statement today: “At 7.25pm yesterday (Thursday July 18) we were called to a concern for safety of a 32-year-old woman at Park Square Bridge.
“Officers attended along with the ambulance service and fire and rescue service.
“Officers closed the bridge and the woman was brought to safety and taken to hospital as a precaution.
“The bridge was reopened shortly after 8.37pm.”
