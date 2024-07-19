Park Square incident: Police explain closure that stopped trams and gridlocked Sheffield city centre road

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 19th Jul 2024, 11:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services have explained a police incident which closed a busy a Sheffield junction and stopped trams for over an hour last night.

South Yorkshire Police said they put the closures in place last night at just before 7.30pm because of concerns for the safety of a woman.

Travel South Yorkshire last night described the closure as the result of a ‘police incident’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police officers said in a statement today: “At 7.25pm yesterday (Thursday July 18) we were called to a concern for safety of a 32-year-old woman at Park Square Bridge.

“Officers attended along with the ambulance service and fire and rescue service.

Get our new Breaking Newsletter so you don’t miss the biggest stories, as they’re happening

“Officers closed the bridge and the woman was brought to safety and taken to hospital as a precaution.

“The bridge was reopened shortly after 8.37pm.”

If you need support, whatever you’re going through you can call 116 123 for free to speak to a Samaritan

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceAmbulance serviceSheffieldFirePolice

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice