A woman has tragically died after a car and a van collided on a major South Yorkshire road.

Park Spring Road in Grimethorpe, Barnsley, was closed for several hours after the incident yesterday morning, with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and three regular ambulances sent to the scene.

The road remained closed while South Yorkshire Police accident investigators carried out work at the location.

But today, police confirmed that a woman, aged 57, had died in the incident. Three men who were travelling in the van were taken to hospital.

SYP said in a statement today: “We were called to Park Spring Road in Grimethorpe around 9.55am on Thursday (May 15). Officers attended and found a silver Vauxhall Zafira had been in collision with a white Ford Transit van.

“A 57-year-old woman travelling in the Zafira was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Her family has been informed and is being supported by officers.

“Three men aged 41, 55, and 42, who were travelling in the van, were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be serious.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “Ambulance resources, including three ambulances and the air ambulance, responded to a collision on Park Spring Road between Little Houghton and Grimethorpe on Thursday morning (May 15).”

Police are now appealing for witnesses and want to hear from anyone with relevant dashcam footage of the incident.

Footage can be submitted to officers on https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/appeal-after-woman-dies-in-barnsley-collision

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can report to police online, on https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call 101 and quote incident number 208 of 15 May 2025.

