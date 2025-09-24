Emergency services have described an incident which led to traffic chaos near Page Hall, Sheffield.

Both South Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service were sent to the scene yesterday, after a crash on Owler Lane, near the roundabout.

They had been called out at 2.17pm.

Police told The Star: “It is reported a black Volkswagen Polo and grey Range Rover Evoque were involved in the collision.

“The driver of the Volkswagen has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are thought to be minor.

Ambulance crews had already been sent to the scene.

A the ambulance service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 1.56pm on Tuesday afternoon to report a collision on Owler Lane close to Page Hall Road, Sheffield.

“An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to Northern General Hospital.”