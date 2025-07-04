Overend Way: Tragedy as police confirm death of young child, after emergency services called to Sheffield home
A Sheffield home was under police guard on Wednesday night (July 2) after paramedics and ambulances were called to the scene sometime before 8pm.
Officers have now confirmed they were called out over concern for a young child.
Tragically, nothing could be done to save them and they died in hospital on Wednesday night.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call from Yorkshire Ambulance Service alerting us to a concern for a child at a property on Overend Way in Sheffield.
“Officers responded and a one year-old child was taken to hospital by ambulance, where she sadly later died.
“Officers are working to ascertain the circumstances that lead to the child’s death and our investigation remains on-going.”
