Norton Avenue Sheffield: Police reveal details of crash which closed major road near Gleadless Townend
South Yorkshire Police were on the scene just before 11am today, after the crash on Norton Avenue, which closed a stretch of the road near Gleadless Townend.
It left a driver injured and caused structural damage near to the road.
Motorists and nearby residents described tailbacks while the emergency services dealt with the incident.
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Today (Sunday 10 November) at 10.50am we received reports of a road traffic collision on Norton Avenue, Sheffield.
“It is reported that a red Fiat Punto Active collided with a lamppost.
“The driver of the Fiat, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury that is not thought to be life-threatening.
“Due to the damage caused to the lamppost, Norton Avenue was closed from Gleadless Townend to the A6102 roundabout.”!
The road has now reopened.
