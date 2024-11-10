Norton Avenue Sheffield: Police reveal details of crash which closed major road near Gleadless Townend

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 19:46 BST
Updated 10th Nov 2024, 19:47 BST

A man was rushed to hospital after a crash which left a major Sheffield road closed for a period of of today.

South Yorkshire Police were on the scene just before 11am today, after the crash on Norton Avenue, which closed a stretch of the road near Gleadless Townend.

It left a driver injured and caused structural damage near to the road.

Motorists and nearby residents described tailbacks while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Today (Sunday 10 November) at 10.50am we received reports of a road traffic collision on Norton Avenue, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a red Fiat Punto Active collided with a lamppost.

“The driver of the Fiat, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury that is not thought to be life-threatening.

“Due to the damage caused to the lamppost, Norton Avenue was closed from Gleadless Townend to the A6102 roundabout.”!

The road has now reopened.

