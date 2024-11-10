A man was rushed to hospital after a crash which left a major Sheffield road closed for a period of of today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police were on the scene just before 11am today, after the crash on Norton Avenue, which closed a stretch of the road near Gleadless Townend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It left a driver injured and caused structural damage near to the road.

Motorists and nearby residents described tailbacks while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Today (Sunday 10 November) at 10.50am we received reports of a road traffic collision on Norton Avenue, Sheffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is reported that a red Fiat Punto Active collided with a lamppost.

“The driver of the Fiat, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital for treatment for an injury that is not thought to be life-threatening.

“Due to the damage caused to the lamppost, Norton Avenue was closed from Gleadless Townend to the A6102 roundabout.”!

The road has now reopened.