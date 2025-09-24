Police have sealed off part of a Sheffield city centre street this morning, after an incident in which a pedestrian was injured in a collision.

A section of Norfolk Street was sealed off with blue and white police tape this morning, with uniformed officers guarding the scene.

Police tape on Norfolk Street after an incident this morning, Sheffield. Photo: Finn Smith, National World | National World

Three police cars and a tactical support van were spotted at the scene shortly after 11am.

Eyewitnesses have also described seeing an ambulance on the scene, although the ambulance has now left.

South Yorkshire Police have now revealed that the closure came after reports of a road traffic collision.

It is understood a woman was involved in a collision with a van.

She has been taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for the force: “At 10.02am today (Wednesday, September 24), we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Norfolk Street, Sheffield.

“It is reported that a white Citroen Relay van was involved in a collision with a pedestrian.

“A woman has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“Emergency services are at the scene and a road closure is currently in place at the junction with Norfolk Row.”

Yorkshire Ambulance Service told The Star: “We received an emergency call at 10.04am this morning (24 September) to report a collision on Norfolk Row in Sheffield. An ambulance was dispatched to the scene and one patient was conveyed to hospital.“