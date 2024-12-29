New Year's Eve Sheffield: Fireworks and sparklers safety warning as number of ambulance call-outs is revealed
The extent of ambulance call-outs for fireworks and sparklers in Yorkshire has been revealed ahead of the big night.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service has attended 29 incidents related to fireworks or sparklers over the past four years, according to data obtained by The Devonshire Clinic using the Freedom of Information Act.
There were 10 call-outs in 2021, seven in 2022 and six each in 2023 and 2024 to date, the figures show.
Dr Conall Perrett from The Devonshire Clinic, said: “As we welcome the New Year, it’s important to prioritise safety while celebrating with fireworks, sparklers, and bonfires.
“They bring joy and excitement, but they can also pose risks to the skin if not handled carefully. Burns, irritation, and even long-term scarring are common injuries from mishandling.
“Sparklers, in particular, can reach extremely high temperatures and cause significant damage if they come into contact with the skin. Always supervise their use, maintain a safe distance, and keep an eye on children to prevent accidental injuries.
“Equally, fireworks should be handled with extreme caution, as even small mishaps can lead to serious burns and trauma.
“Your skin is your body’s largest organ and deserves your care and attention, even during festivities. By taking precautions and staying vigilant, you can protect your skin while enjoying the celebrations.
“Let this New Year’s Day be a time to celebrate responsibly, ensuring that your focus remains on health, happiness, and the memories you create.”
