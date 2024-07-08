Coisley Hill Sheffield: Motorcycle rider, 32, injured in crash with car near A57 Mosborough Parkway

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 8th Jul 2024, 17:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A 32-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and car, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Coisley Hill in Sheffield at 3.14pm on Monday, July 8, following reports of a road traffic collision.

It is reported a grey Ford Mondeo and a black Honda motorcycle were involved in the crash.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A 32-year-old man has been transported to hospital after a crash near Coisley Hill in Sheffield.A 32-year-old man has been transported to hospital after a crash near Coisley Hill in Sheffield.
A 32-year-old man has been transported to hospital after a crash near Coisley Hill in Sheffield. | Google

The rider of the motorcycle, a 32-year-old man, suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening and has been taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police remain on the scene adding “Coisley Hill is currently closed from the roundabout to the Parkway”.

In a post on social media, the force requested motorists “avoid the area” and find alternative routes if they can.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldMotoristsHonda

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.