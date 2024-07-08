Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 32-year-old man has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle and car, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Coisley Hill in Sheffield at 3.14pm on Monday, July 8, following reports of a road traffic collision.

It is reported a grey Ford Mondeo and a black Honda motorcycle were involved in the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 32-year-old man has been transported to hospital after a crash near Coisley Hill in Sheffield. | Google

The rider of the motorcycle, a 32-year-old man, suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening and has been taken to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police remain on the scene adding “Coisley Hill is currently closed from the roundabout to the Parkway”.