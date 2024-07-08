Coisley Hill Sheffield: Motorcycle rider, 32, injured in crash with car near A57 Mosborough Parkway
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called to Coisley Hill in Sheffield at 3.14pm on Monday, July 8, following reports of a road traffic collision.
It is reported a grey Ford Mondeo and a black Honda motorcycle were involved in the crash.
The rider of the motorcycle, a 32-year-old man, suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening and has been taken to hospital.
South Yorkshire Police remain on the scene adding “Coisley Hill is currently closed from the roundabout to the Parkway”.
In a post on social media, the force requested motorists “avoid the area” and find alternative routes if they can.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.