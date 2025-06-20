A body has tragically been found in a rural part of Sheffield this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were sent to an area near More Hall Lane after the sad discovery early this morning.

Police vans were seen in the area, which is between Wharncliffe Side and Deepcar, and is close to More Hall Reservoir, in the north of the city.

There were also reports of an ambulance in the area.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed officers had been called.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They force said it was a non suspicious death and officers would not be providing any further details on the incident.

The National Police Air Service helicopter had been in the area during the night as part of a search.

The service told The Star: “At 2.10am on Friday, June 20, 2025, a police helicopter crew from NPAS Carr Gate was deployed to the Deepcar area to assist South Yorkshire Police in the search for a missing man.”

They were in the air for over half an hour.

🗞️Stay on track with all of the latest news with our free breaking newsletter.

Click here to sign up today