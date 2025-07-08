Roads remain closed this morning as firefighters continue to tackle a blaze they first responded to yesterday.

At around 6pm yesterday (July 7), South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue warned people to avoid Moorgate Road in Rotherham while crews were dealing with a blaze at a building on the street.

A large amount of smoke filled the area and those who lived nearby were advised to keep their doors and windows closed.

In total, six fire engines and one arial ladder attended the scene.

Police were also called in for support and kept the roads closed.

This morning (July 8), Moorgate Road and connecting Mansfield Road remain closed with two fire engines and one police car still at the scene.

The interior of the property seems completely demolished and there is still some smoke.

One firefighter was seen spraying the inside of the building through a window, and it is believed the road could remain closed for hours.

No injuries have been reported.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Crews have worked throughout the night to extinguish this fire and are now in the process of dampening hot spots.

“Well done to control room staff and crews from across the county for their swift response yesterday evening.

“Thankfully there were no reported injuries.”

At around 8pm yesterday, four fire engines were also called to a derelict building fire on Old Fulwood Road, in Sheffield.

Stagecoach have also announce d diversions to some of their services.

In a statement on X, the public transport operator said: “Due to a fire yesterday evening Moorgate Road/Ship Hill is closed and our 21 service will be diverting via Hollowgate - Wellgate - Clifton Lane - Wharncliffe Street - Drummond Street, entering Rotherham Interchange.”