Moorgate Road fire Rotherham: Firefighters issue warning over emergency incident this evening

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 7th Jul 2025, 19:18 BST
Emergency services have tonight issued an ‘avoid the area’ warning over a serious ongoing incident.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has put out a statement after a building caught light, with crews still on the scene.

They said: “Please avoid the area around Moorgate Road, Rotherham.

“Crews are continuing to tackle a building fire and expect to be on scene throughout the evening.

“We currently have six fire engines and one aerial ladder in attendance. “

The Star has asked the fire service and South Yorkshire Police for more details on the incident.

