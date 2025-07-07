Moorgate Road fire Rotherham: Firefighters issue warning over emergency incident this evening
Emergency services have tonight issued an ‘avoid the area’ warning over a serious ongoing incident.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has put out a statement after a building caught light, with crews still on the scene.
They said: “Please avoid the area around Moorgate Road, Rotherham.
“Crews are continuing to tackle a building fire and expect to be on scene throughout the evening.
The Star has asked the fire service and South Yorkshire Police for more details on the incident.
