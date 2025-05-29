Moor Valley Crash: Motorcyclist, 28, taken to hospital after single-vehicle collision on Sheffield route
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital last night following a crash on a major Sheffield route.
Emergency services were called to Moor Valley at around 9.15pm last night (May 28) following a single-vehicle collision.
South Yorkshire Police say a single Surron motorbike was involved in the collision.
The motorcylist, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injures that are not thought to be life-changing or life-altering.
Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.