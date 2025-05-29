Moor Valley Crash: Motorcyclist, 28, taken to hospital after single-vehicle collision on Sheffield route

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 29th May 2025, 10:57 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital last night following a crash on a major Sheffield route.

Emergency services were called to Moor Valley at around 9.15pm last night (May 28) following a single-vehicle collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision on Birley Moor Road in Sheffield on May 28.A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision on Birley Moor Road in Sheffield on May 28.
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision on Birley Moor Road in Sheffield on May 28. | Google Maps

South Yorkshire Police say a single Surron motorbike was involved in the collision.

The motorcylist, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injures that are not thought to be life-changing or life-altering.

Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash.

Related topics:TrafficEmergency responseSouth Yorkshire PoliceMotorcyclist

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice