A motorcyclist was taken to hospital last night following a crash on a major Sheffield route.

Emergency services were called to Moor Valley at around 9.15pm last night (May 28) following a single-vehicle collision.

South Yorkshire Police say a single Surron motorbike was involved in the collision.

The motorcylist, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital with injures that are not thought to be life-changing or life-altering.

Enquiries are ongoing into the cause of the crash.